Küng wins battle of the Swiss Stefans in opening time trial at Tour de Suisse 2021
The European time trial champion beat Stefan Bissegger by only a handful of seconds
By Jonny Long
It was a battle of the Swiss Stefans on the opening time trial stage of the 2021 Tour de Suisse, with Küng getting the best of Bissegger, as the European time trial champion won the 10.9km-long race against the clock by four seconds.
EF Education-Nippo's Bissegger was among the first few dozen riders to start and went into the hot seat after managing a time of 12-04 over the course in Frauenfeld, proceeding to watch around 100 riders finish before the only man able to beat him would come across the line.
Groupama-FDJ's Küng went three seconds faster at the intermediate sprint before adding another second before the finish line to finish in 12 minutes flat.
The New Zealander Tom Scully came in soon after, coming second closest to the Swiss pair with a time of 12-15, after the second-to-last man off the start ramp Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) rounded out the podium, going three seconds quicker than Scully.
Cattaneo's team-mate Julian Alaphilippe also posted a strong time, finishing fifth in 12-19 after managing the second-fastest time at the intermediate sprint.
The rest of the top 10 on the stage were separated by only three seconds, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) finishing 10th, while team-mate Richard Carapaz finished half a minute down on Küng in 15th, one second quicker than the returning Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) in 16th.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana - Premier Tech) had a bit of a scary moment when he had to share the road with a car that had gotten onto the course, thankfully emerging unscathed. He will, however, likely be disappointed at finishing 53 seconds off the pace.
Results - Tour de Suisse 2021, stage one: Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld (10.9km) ITT
1. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, in 12-00
2. Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo, at four seconds
3. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 12s
4. Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo, at 15s
5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 19s
6. Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education - Nippo, at 22s
7. Jannik Steilme (Ger) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
8. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
9. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) DSM, both at same time
10. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
General classification after stage one
1. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, in 12-00
2. Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo, at four seconds
3. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 12s
4. Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo, at 15s
5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 19s
6. Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education - Nippo, at 22s
7. Jannik Steilme (Ger) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
8. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
9. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) DSM, both at same time
10. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
-
-
Richie Porte seals Critérium du Dauphiné title as Mark Padun wins second stage in a row
Mark Padun won the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Richie Porte sealed the overall win
By Jonny Long •
-
Lizzie Deignan back to winning ways as Brit wins GC at the Tour de Suisse Women
Marta Bastianelli took the final stage from a nine woman breakaway
By Owen Rogers •
-
'Maybe I'll chase the GC at Grand Tours again,' says Tom Dumoulin as he makes comeback at Tour de Suisse
Tom Dumoulin makes his return to racing at the 2021 Tour de Suisse
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de Suisse 2021 start list: List of riders for the 85th edition of the Swiss stage race
List of riders taking part in the 2021 Tour de Suisse (June 06-13)
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Richard Carapaz leads Ineos Grenadiers at Tour de Suisse as team finalises Tour de France squad
The British team is currently deep into preparation for the biggest goal of the season
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin will return to racing next month after taking a break from cycling career
It was unclear if Dumoulin would ever return to competition, but Jumbo-Visma have confirmed their Dutch Grand Tour is back
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Stefan Küng goes solo to deny Classics stars in second Digital Swiss Five virtual race
Time trial star Stefan Küng was utterly dominant in the second race of the Digital Swiss Five virtual series, winning ahead of Team Ineos rider Filippo Ganna.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
WorldTour teams sign up for virtual races by the Tour de Suisse later this month
A selection of the world’s best teams will do virtual battle in an online edition of the Tour de Suisse.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things we learned from the Tour de Suisse 2019
Egan Bernal provided another glimpse of his immense talent
By Jonny Long •
-
Egan Bernal: 'If Geraint Thomas is better than me I will help him at the Tour de France'
The Colombian heads off to his second Tour de France after taking the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse
By Jonny Long •