L39ion’s Justin Williams is facing his second suspension in two consecutive years

L39ion of Los Angeles’ front man, Justin Williams, is allegedly facing his second suspension following a crash at the Audi Denver Littleton Criterium on August 5

In-race helmet footage surfaced after the crash, prompting USA Cycling to investigate the incident and the altercation that followed.

In the footage Williams is seen shooting up the inside of a left-hand turn next to Thomas Gibbons of Automatic-ABUS Racing, before taking him back across to the right side of the road where the pair crashed along the curb.

The pair had a verbal exchange following the crash, for which Gibbons was reportedly fined $250 for the use of foul language. Williams, meanwhile, is looking at a 6-day suspension due to be served from 5 April to 2 June next year – a period that takes in a number of major criterium races as part of Speedweek and the American Criterium Cup.

This was first reported in Gibbons’ now deactivated social media account yet there has been no confirmation by USAC publicly. Neither USA Cycling nor representatives of the L39ion team have responded to Cycling Weekly’s requests for confirmation. However, Lauren Dodge, Automatic-ABUS Racing manager, spoke to our sister site, Cyclingnews, and criticized Williams’ penalty.

“When the investigation ruling can't even follow USAC policy, I have little faith in his commitment to make our sport safer. The suggested minimum suspension of a person found to have committed 'Violence or intentional injury of any person' is six months (8J in the USAC rule book),” she stated.

If Williams is indeed suspended, this will be his second suspension in just two seasons.

In July 2022, Williams was involved in a physical fight that broke out between team members of the L39ion and Best Buddies teams at the American Criterium Cup race in Salt Lake City. All three riders received fines and a 72-hour suspension on the spot, while USA Cycling launched an investigation into the incident with potential further sanctions.

A month later, the investigation concluded that all three riders violated USA Cycling's rules prohibiting acts of violence among riders and unsportsmanlike conduct resulting at fines and suspensions of varying length. Williams was given a five-month suspension, which he contested in a hearing, as allowed by USA Cycling’s policy. A panel heard Williams’ case yet upheld the suspension.

A USAC official confirmed with Cycling Weekly that penalties may take into account past wrongdoing but that does not appear to be the case with this reported 60-day suspension for Williams — a fact that has upset other teams.

“This is the second consecutive year Justin has been suspended for violent behavior, and the suspension period is getting shorter,” states Dodge. “This isn't preventing dangerous behavior; it shows that it's becoming more tolerated by USAC."

This is an ogoing story, and we shall report any new development as they occur.