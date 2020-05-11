16-year-old cyclist left critically injured after being hit by two cars

A 16-year-old cyclist has been left critically injured after he was hit by two cars in south London.

Two men have been arrested after the boy was hit cycling down Streatham High Road at around 11pm on Friday night. The Metropolitan police believe he was involved in a collision with one car before he was struck by the second car seconds later that was travelling close behind.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The boy was found at the scene after the drivers failed to stop but both were later arrested at separate locations and are now in custody. It is not thought the two drivers are known to each other. The teenager was taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.

Officers said inquiries are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call the serious collision investigation unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574.

>>> ‘We have never seen anything like this before’: Chris Boardman says UK Government coronavirus cycling boost shouldn’t be underestimated

In April, police officer Rachel Brown was killed while cycling to work following a crash with two vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which happened in South West London at around 8.55am, but Ms Brown died at the scene.

The UK Government announced this weekend £2bn in funding to support safer cycling transport as bikes become part of attempts to return to normal life during the coronavirus pandemic, with people being encouraged to either cycle or walk instead of taking public transport.

Pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors will be created within weeks, as well as fast-tracked statutory guidance for councils to reallocate road space for significantly-increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.