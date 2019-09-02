Ben Swift to race Tour of Britain as part of Team Ineos line up

Reigning British road race champion Ben Swift will be among a six rider Team Ineos roster for the Tour of Britain, alongside former winner Dylan van Baarle.

The 2014 overall victor will be joined by 22-year-old Russian Pavel Sivakov, who won both the Tour de Pologne and Tour of the Alps this year, also finishing ninth overall at the Giro d’Italia.

The six rider squad will be bolstered by Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar, Michał Gołaś and Gianni Moscon – who makes his debut at the British race.

As well as taking the overall victory in 2014, Van Baarle has finished fifth and eighth overall at the Tour of Britain, in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

This year, he won stage eight of the Critérium du Dauphiné and formed a part of Ineos’ winning Tour de France roster.

Dunbar finished third in the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, whilst Golas won the sprinter’s jersey in the 2010 Tour of Britain and placed ninth in 2013.

The race kicks off from George Square in Glasgow on Saturday and covers 1267 kilometres – concluding in Manchester on Saturday September 14.

Other British names on the start list for the eight stage race include Alex Dowsett and Harry Tanfield, riding for Katusha-Alpecin.

Swift’s cousin Connor Swift will form part of the Great Britain cycling team, with Rhys Britton, Jim Brown, Jake Stewart, Ethan Vernon and baby Giro stage winner Matt Walls.

Mikel Landa is also expected to line-up for Movistar, in one of his final races before moving over to Bahrain-Merida – and we can expect to see the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) battling it out in the sprints.

The race – which will be broadcast on ITV4 – will feature uphill finishes in Newcastle-upon-Tyne city centre, Kendal in Cumbria and Burton Dassett Country Park in Warwickshire, with spectator friendly finishing circuits featuring on several stages.