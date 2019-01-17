The best #10YearChallenge posts from the world of cycling

Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas have all jumped on the latest craze to sweep across the world

The cycling world is pretty active when it comes to social media.

Aside from day-to-day tweeting, the pro peloton has latched onto the the latest bandwagon to rise up across social media in the form of the #10YearChallenge, where you post two pictures of yourself – one from 10 years ago and one from the present day.

Whereas some riders have are reminiscing on past times, others are reluctant to rekindle previous fashion trends and appearances.

Here is a selection of the best from around the cycling world.

1. Michal Kwiatkowski’s fashion choices are still up for debate…

2. This hasn’t been photo shopped in any way

3. #9YearChallenge

4. 10 year challenge or 10 day challenge?

5. Who says the colour red makes you angry

6. The struggle to the top is real

7. You said it Cav, not us…

8. He probably still beat most of us to the top of Col du Glandon back then as well

9. Perhaps Fabio should get his cyclocross bike back out

10. I think we have a winner!

11. And just to make you feel really old, a young Remco Evenepoel wasn’t even 10 years old, 10 years ago.

If you think we have missed any #10YearChallenge gems then let us know on our social media channels.