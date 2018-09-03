Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic in association with Park Tool: Meet the finalists

The final of Britain's Best Bike Mechanic in association with Park Tool will take place Friday September 7

In June this year we launched a campaign with Park Tool to find and recognise Britain’s Best Bike Mechanics. The first phase was a public vote and we were very excited to receive over 2900 votes for over 300 different mechanics proving the important role they play in our industry.

The mechanics who received the most votes formed a shortlist of 10 and we sent those mechanics a #BBBM2018 application form with scenario based questions which we then used to select our finalists.

So our three finalists were not only voted for by the public, but we were impressed by their answers to our knowledge based questioning as well.

Meet our three finalists:

Theo Tanner

Shop: Pedal Heaven

Years of service at shop: Six and a half years! 16 in the trade

Favourite tool on the tool board: My T handle Hex key set!

What music do you have on in the workshop: A good mix of 80’s, Jazz and Classical !

What was your first bike: The first bike I owned and learnt to ride on was built out of old bikes by my father. It had 24” Wheels, was sprayed gold and had Cateye stickers all over it!

Rikki Pankhurst

Shop: Pankhurst Cycles

Years of service at shop: I have been in our new shop now for nearly four years.

Favourite tool on the tool board: “Big Bessy” the cotter pin press is my favourite tool.

What music do you have on in the workshop: We Listen to a varied choice of music from Metal to Puccini, but mostly Metal!

What was your first bike: My first bike was an Elswick Hopper!

Scott Jones

Shop: Mikey Cranks

Years of service at the shop: Four years, although have been a qualified mechanic for fifteen years.

Favourite tool on the tool board: Park AWS-10, it’s like an extension of my fingers!

What music do you have on in the workshop: Radio as it’s an open plan workshop. Otherwise, The Prodigy.

What was your first bike: 1993 Cannondale M300.

The final takes place on Friday 7th September and the finalists will be asked to complete a number of tasks against the clock whilst being critiqued by our judges, GB Cycling’s head mechanic Mark Ingham and Park Tool’s Director of Education Calvin Jones.

The winner will not only receive the coveted BBBM2018 trophy and be able to advertise themselves as Britain’s Best Bike Mechanic but they will also receive a £250 voucher to spend on Park tool products.

Keep an eye out on social media and here online for us to announce the winners.