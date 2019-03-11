Britain’s youngest round the world rider returns home

18-year-old Charlie Condell had his bike and passport stolen along the way

The youngest British rider to travel around the world by bike will return home on Monday March 11, having covered 18,000 miles (30,000 kilometres) by bike.

Charlie Condell has traversed 20 different countries over nine months, at the age of 18, taking the record from Tom Davies, who was 19-year-old on completion.

The new record holder says he began his ‘gap year’ trip intending to ride around Europe, having made the decision a month before his exams. He bought his bike just two weeks before leaving.

However, on realising that the round the world record was achievable, he moved the goal posts.

Condell will roll onto the Clifton Suspension Bridge, in Bristol – which marked his start point in July – at around 4pm on Monday March 11, to be greeted by friends and family.

It’s been an eventful journey. Condell, who completed the trip entirely unassisted on a Cervelo with clip on aero bars and bikepacking bags, had his bike and passport stolen whilst in Australia and was also a victim of an attempted mugging and a car crash over the course of his trip.

The former Clifton college student told his teachers: “My whole body aches and I’ve lost 20kg to date. I have put on body fat and lost muscle, but now I’m fitter than ever. It is an amazing feeling, almost super human!”

Charlie has raised money for the trip via a Just Giving page, at time of writing achieving 96 per cent of his £4000 target.

Any extra money will be donated to Mobile Midwives, a charity that gives bikes to midwives in Africa.