Colnago owners’ day returns for third successive year

If you own a Colnago a visit to Cambiago is a rite of passage – and since 2017 so is a trip to Chavenage House near Tetbury in Gloucestershire for a day celebrating the iconic Italian brand.

British clothing label Le Col hosts the event, which takes place on August 18 this year. Included in the ticket price of £150 is a Le Col x Colnago 2019 limited edition jersey, a 40-mile ‘ride with legends’ through the Cotswolds countryside – Ben Swift was the guest in the first year and Colnago fan Bradley Wiggins was there for the second – followed by a champagne lunch on Chavenage’s manicured lawn and finally a Q&A with the WorldTour pros/Colnago ambassadors (yet to be announced for the 2019 edition).

>>> The first Colnago owner’s day: celebrating with the brand’s biggest fans

As well as the owners’ personal bikes that they bring to ride will be a collection of Colnagos from the last 65 years plus as an exclusive look at the 2020 range.

Le Col founder and owner Yanto Barker said: “Colnago is so much more than a bike manufacturer – they’ve written themselves into cycling history. From hand-crafted steel through to elegantly lugged carbon, Colnagos have always been made, built and ridden with incomparable spirit and flare. The Colnago owners’ day is a chance to celebrate and get up close with these artisanal bikes, and to glimpse where these masters builders will lead the pack next. Following the success of last year’s event, I’m excited once again to offer Colnago enthusiasts an homage to cycling’s most respected name.”

Tickets, which are available from Le Col’s website, have just gone on sale and are expected to sell out well in advance of the event. There are also non-rider tickets available for adults and children at £30.