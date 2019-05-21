Cyclist who died during Velo Birmingham and Midlands named by coroner

The cyclist who died during the 2019 Velo Birmingham and Midlands event has been named by the coroner.

Michael Lunn was taking part in the sportive on the morning of Sunday (May 12) when he came off his bike while riding through Warwickshire.

The 50-year-old from Derbyshire suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Coventry, but died from his injuries, Coventry Live reports.

He came off his bike in Coleshill Road in Atherstone, 23 miles into the event.

>>> British cyclist dies while riding road to Formentor in Mallorca

The inquest into Mr Lunn’s death was opened by a coroner in Warwickshire and was adjourned until the police investigation is concluded.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle from Warwickshire Police said: “While investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We are particularly trying to identify any cyclists who may have seen anything or who may have GoPro camera footage from around the time of the incident to please get in touch.

“Our thoughts remained with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

A fundraising campaign has been set up in memory of Mr Lunn and has raised £26,000 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

>>> Jack Bobridge found guilty of drug dealing after supplying hundreds of ecstasy pills

The organisers of the event, which attracted 17,000 riders this year, said in a statement: “We are in touch with the family of the rider who sadly passed away on Sunday and they would like us to pass on their heartfelt thanks for your messages of condolence and support.

“In his memory, we have set up a Just Giving page with all proceeds going to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance – a charity that was close to his heart and who actually attended to him on Sunday.

“Any donation large or small would be greatly appreciated.”

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote the reference 84 of May 12.