Cyclist suffers spinal injuries and cardiac arrest after collision with broken-down van

A cyclist was left with spinal injuries suffered a cardiac arrest after a crash involving a broken-down van.

The collision has sparked a police investigation as the cause is currently unclear, while the cyclist was left in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Dudley at around 8.45pm on May 12.

The 62-year-old cyclist was found to have suffered cardiac arrest and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he was found to have spinal injuries. The extent of the damage to his spine is still unclear.

Police said there is no indication that another vehicle was involved, but detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who saw anything to get in touch,

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘This is a shocking collision. The cyclist remains in a very serious condition and the full extent of the damage to his spine is not yet known.

“It’s not yet clear how he came to sustain such significant injuries and my officers are working hard to establish what happened. I would urge anything with information about what happened who was in the area at the time or possibly has dashcam footage to get in touch.

“As always, our thoughts are with the cyclist and his family and they’re being supported by specialist officers at this time.”

The collision happened on the Busy Duncan Edwards Way dual carriageway in Dudley.

Anyone with information can contact the collision investigators via the West Midlands Police website, or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 3835 of 12/05/2020.