Cyclists will stage ‘die-in’ protest after death of Neeraj Jain

Cyclists will hold a number of ‘die-in’ protests after the death of Neeraj Jain last week.

Mr Jain died after he was it by a cement-mixer while riding through Dublin city centre, as the driver was turning left off a main road.

Cycling campaign group I Bike Dublin have announced they will hold demonstrations to raise awareness of the dangers cyclists face.

A statement from the organisation said: “It’s been a tough few days. Our thoughts are with loved ones and colleagues of the man who died on Friday.

“We will not accept the current state treatment of people who say “I bike in Dublin.” We all have loved ones, they deserve for us to be out of harm’s way.”

The protests are being held after the death of Neeraj Jain from India, who was studying in Ireland.

On Friday (November 1), Mr Jain was riding his bike when he was hit by a lorry at around 8.30am. Mr Jain was fatally injured injured in the crash.

His brother Ashish told the Irish Times: “We really want Ireland to do something about the safety of cyclists. We don’t want any other family to have to go through this. It’s devastating.”

Mr Jain, 34, is originally from Faridabad, near New Delhi in India and moved to Ireland to study for a Masters Degree in Engineering.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which happened at the junction of the South Circular Road with Brookfield Road in Dublin.

A statement from police said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this morning Friday, November 1 2019 at approximately 8.30am on the South Circular Road.

“The collision involved a lorry and a pedal cyclist.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.35am to 9.15am who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.