Damion Drapac, son of team owner Michael, has died after being hit by a car

Damion Drapac, amateur racer and son of team owner Michael Drapac, has died after being hit by a car.

The 30-year-old’s Drapac-Cannondale Holistic Development Team announced this morning that Damion had passed away on Thursday April 25.

The team’s statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the news that Damion Drapac, son of team owner, Michael Drapac, passed away on Thursday April 25 from injuries sustained in a collision with a vehicle, whilst riding his bike.”

Damion was riding to the Anzac Day Classic road race, held in the suburbs of Melbourne, when he was hit by a car just after 12:30pm.

The Australian was apparently riding alone when he was hit front-on by a car going in the opposite direction and died at the scene. The driver of the car stopped and is said to be assisting police as they make inquiries.

Damion raced with Drapac-Porsche in the late 2000s at the Continental level, putting a pause on his racing over the past few years in order to complete a medical degree, returning to racing locally in 2018.

Damion’s club, Brunswick Cycling Club, paid tribute to their rider, saying: “Whilst cycling is dear to all our hearts, we remember Damion above all as a genuine human being, a valuable member of society who led a worthy life contributing to the sport, his club and to making the world a better place. He also had a deep sense of justice, was fiercely loyal and generous.”

They also shared Michael Drapac’s tribute to his son: “He was my son. He was an extraordinary brother. He was a devoted partner. He was to be a father. He loved his family. We can never forget this extraordinary man. I loved him with all my heart.”

Adam Phelan, a retired Australian cyclist who rode for the Drapac team, said: “Australia and the whole cycling community has lost a truly inspirational person.

“A cyclist, a businessman, a doctor, and a whole lot more. Rest in peace Damion. The whole Drapac family has had such an impact on my life on two wheels and my life more broadly. My love to them all.”

Cycling Weekly’s thoughts are with Damion’s family and friends at this time.