Die-in vigil for killed cyclist to take place in North London

Stop Killing Cyclists is staging a vigil and die-in on Seven Sisters Road where Stephanie Turner was killed when she was hit by a lorry last Tuesday

Campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists will hold a die-in at the scene of London’s latest cycling fatality tonight.

Physiotherapist Stephanie Turner, 29, was killed in a crash with an HGV on Seven Sisters Road, Stamford Hill, last Tuesday (January 20).

Stop Killing Cyclists is inviting people to attend the vigil at the junction of Amhurst Park and Seven Sisters Road, N16 at 6pm today, January 26.

According to the event’s Facebook page, a flash ride will leave Ludgate Circus in central London at 5.30pm.

Stop Killing Cyclists’ organising committee said on the social media site: “We ask as many of you as possible to attend and to remember our fellow cyclist as well as highlighting the need for space and decent infrastructure for cyclists.”

An HGV taskforce set up by the Department for Transport and Transport for London revealed last week that it has issued more than 1,000 penalty notices to dangerous drivers in the aftermath of a spate of cycling deaths.

The same taskforce revealed it has taken 47 unsafe vehicles off the road completely since 2013.