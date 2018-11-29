Family pay tribute to 50-year-old cyclist killed after being hit by a lorry

The uncle and brother died at the scene after suffering serious injuries

The family of a 50-year-old cyclist have paid tribute to the “beloved brother and uncle” who died after being hit by a lorry.

Paul Thompson was struck and killed in Culwick Street, Wolverhampton just before 2.30pm on Monday (November 26).

Mr Thompson suffered serious injuries in the collision and died at the scene.

>>> Family pay tribute to 71-year-old cyclist killed in crash with van

His family said: “We are truly devastated at the unnecessary death of a beloved brother and fantastic uncle to our two boys.”

Mr Thompson’s family released a statement and picture on Wednesday via police.

A 29-year-old lorry driver, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been released pending further investigation according to West Midlands Police.

Detective Sergeant Alan Hand from the force’s serious collision investigation unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family at this devastating time, and they continue to be supported by one of our specialist officers.

The police investigation is on-going and West Midlands Police are asking anyone with information to contact the serious collision investigation unit.

Anyone with info can email police, call 101 or use the police web chat between 8am and midnight, by quoting log 1379 of 26/11/18.

>>> Thames Valley Police investigate three cyclist deaths in one week

Earlier this week, a family paid tribute to a 71-year-old cyclist killed after a collision with a VW Transporter.

Ronald Triggs died after he was involved in a collision with a VW Transporter in Colchester Avenue, Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The husband, father and grandfather died at the scene.

Police also appealed for information or footage of that incident.