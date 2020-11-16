Free £50 bike repair voucher: Government releases 50,000 discount vouchers to help keep you cycling 

The government has released the latest batch of free £50 bike repair vouchers, which can be redeemed at thousands of bike shops around the country.

First launched in July, the scheme has proved hugely popular with the first batch of 50,000 selling out within hours.

The scheme is just one of a number of measures the government has introduced to bring about “a golden age of cycling,” to keep the country moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the second batch of repair vouchers, which are only available in England, have been released.

Bike repair businesses have registered to take part in the scheme if they meet the eligibility requirements (including holding £2 million public liability insurance).

Evans Cycles and Halfords have both confirmed they are taking part in the scheme.

The Department for Transport said: “The scheme is open to anyone in England who has an unused cycle in need of a repair.

“However, as there are a limited number of vouchers available, please consider the needs of others before applying for a voucher and do not delay making planned repairs outside of the scheme should your circumstances allow it.

“Vouchers can only be used with bike repairers or mechanics that are registered for the scheme in England.

“Only one voucher can be claimed per household.”

To claim your voucher, you can visit the Fix Your Bike scheme website here to register for a code. You can then take your bike into a registered by shop to claim your £50 discount on a service.

As part of the scheme, Halfords is also offering cyclists a 32-point bike check to assess repairs.

Halfords CEO Graham Stapleton said: “When the Government launched the ‘Fix Your Bike’ voucher scheme in July we helped repair thousands of bikes.

“This campaign means that many who might not be able to afford to get their bike fixed can now bring theirs back to a roadworthy condition.

“Getting more people back on their bikes helps to relieve pressure on public transport when many are unsure about making essential journeys, whilst also promoting cycling to improve health. Our highly skilled bike technicians across the UK are on hand to offer each cyclist a free 32 point bike check and diagnosis before they spend their voucher.”