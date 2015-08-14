Ivan Basso close to returning to the saddle but not decided on return to the peloton

Ivan Basso says he can return to riding on Monday, August 17, but he will decide after several spins on his bike whether he'll return to the peloton in 2016

Ivan Basso’s recovery from testicular cancer surgery continues in leaps and bounds with the Italian announcing he’s able to get back on a bike on Monday (August 17).

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider was diagnosed with a tumour on his left testicle on the first rest day of the Tour de France in Pau. He immediately left the race and underwent surgery in the following days.

But while the two-time Giro d’Italia winner is excited to get back on his bike, he is not so sure if he will be back in the professional peloton in 2016.

“It’s all going very well and I’m really happy to say that from [Monday] I can go cycling. This to me is a tangible sign of healing,” Basso told Tuttobici.

He added: “My future? It takes patience. I’m talking to my wife Micaela and with the team, I want to do things right and above all I want to do good things for my health.

“As I said being back on the bike is a beautiful thing in itself. For me cycling is life. It is health. It’s pleasure. It’s everything.”