Madison Genesis and One Pro Cycling teams unveil their new bikes for 2018

British teams Madison Genesis and One Pro Cycling reveal their bikes and the kit they will be riding in during the 2018 season

Madison Genesis and One Pro Cycling have both chosen this week to unveil their new team bikes ahead of the 2018 racing season.

Madison Genesis

The 12-rider Madison Genesis team will be equipped with the new Genesis Zero SL, decked out in the team’s distinctive chilli red and curacao blue colour scheme.

The carbon-fibre-framed bike was tested and developed in conjunction with the squad during 2017 on the British racing scene.

Genesis says that the Zero SL frame is made from 30/40T carbon-fibre and “comfortably breaks the 1kg-barrier”.

Shifting is dealt with by Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150 groupset, with Shimano also providing a choice of wheels in the shape of C24, C40 or C60 wheels depending on the event.

Continental provide the tyres, with PRO supplying the bars, stem, seatpost and other finishing kit. In race-ready format, the bike weighs in at 7.2kg.

Madison Genesis also unveiled its new team clothing, which has been redesigned for 2018 for a fresh new look that uses the red and blue colours with a houndstooth pattern.

One Pro Cycling

The cycling team formed by former England cricketer Matt Prior announced a deal with Aston Martin cars for 2018, which also extends to using Aston-branded Storck bikes.

The bike came about as a collaboration between Aston and German bike manufacturer Storck to produce the Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin Edition, finished in a rather understated silver paintjob.

Shimano Dura-Ace components make up the bike’s drivetrain, with FSA finishing components, including K-Force chainset.

For time trials, the team will use Storck Aero 2 framesets suitably equipped for races against the clock.