Pregnant cyclist left with serious injuries after being hit by driver who fled scene

A pregnant cyclist was left with serious injuries after she was hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

The heavily pregnant woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital after she was hit by the driver, believed to be in a white van, on Monday (December 2).

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in Aylestone Road in Liecester at around 9.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins from Leicestershire Police said: “This is a serious collision, which has left a heavily pregnant woman in hospital with serious injuries and in which the driver involved has failed to stop.

“We are extremely concerned for the woman who has been injured and are carrying out full enquiries at the scene and speaking to a number of witnesses to establish the full circumstances.”

The cyclist was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance where she remains.

Police released an appeal for witnesses in the early hours of Tuesday morning (December 3).

DS Hawkins added: “We urge anyone who has information in relation to this incident and who has not spoken with us to make contact.

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the scene of the incident or of a white van in the area at the time, you should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 630 of December 2.

