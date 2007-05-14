MARK Twain said that golf was a ?good walk spoiled?, but he never said anything about bike rides.

A Hampshire cyclist is aiming to play a full round of golf at three different golf courses, and riding the 45 miles between them, to raise money for charity. Stuart Grace, who rides for GA Cycles in Southampton, is setting off at 5am from his home in Ashley on Friday June 29 for the first round of 18 holes at Dibden golf course.

If he doesn?t get waylaid at the 19th hole, he will then cycle to Barton on Sea golf course, play another round, and then on to Walhampton for the final 18 holes. The final hole-in-one should go in at about 8pm.

Cyclo-golfer Grace has received support from CSC professional Jens Voigt, and former world pursuit champion Graeme Obree. He is raising money for the National Society for Epilepsy (NSE).

Grace, whose daughter suffers from epilepsy, said, ?In the past I?ve raised money for other charities including McMillans, but now it was time to do something closer to home.?

Anyone wishing to support or sponsor Grace can get in touch with him on 01425 611 606, or email stuart@sanders-sails.co.uk.