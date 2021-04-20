Teenage cyclist appealing for the public’s help after hit and run driver left him injured at side of the road

A teenage cyclist is appealing for help from the public after he was knocked off his bike by a hit and run driver.

James Haigh, 13, was riding his bike just outside the quiet village of Hessenford, south-east Cornwall when he was struck by a small red car.

As the driver hit James’s front wheel, he was sent into a verge at the side of the road and suffered a broken collarbone in the fall, Cornwall Live reports.

James’s dad Andrew said: “He’s doing ok. He broke his collarbone which is annoying for him as he’s a climber. He was just going out for a ride, he does around 60 miles a week cycling.”

The crash took place on April at around 9am.

James and his dad are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage o the incident to get in contact.

They are also keen to speak to another cyclist who was around 100 yards ahead of James when he was hit. The cyclist greeted James before passing him to turn onto the A387 and he was wearing a dark green top, long black leggings with overshoes and a black helmet.

In a separate incident, police in Surrey are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died in Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

A road in Reigate was closed in both directions for several hours after a crash at 5.40pm on Saturday April 17, with both 999 crews and an air ambulance being called out, with the rider dying at the scene.

Surrey Police are not yet sure whether any other vehicles were involved and are appealing for eyewitnesses, saying the cyclist was on a red and white bike.

“We were called around 5.40pm to Rocky Lane following reports that the cyclist had been found in the road,” Surrey Police said.