Tom Pidcock will return to Yorkshire to launch his own Gran Fondo this summer 

Tom Pidcock will be returning to the roads of Yorkshire this summer to launch his own Gran Fondo on home roads.

The Tom Pidcock Gran Fondo will be a mass participation event taking in some of Pidcock’s favourite climbs on the stunning Yorkshire Dales, with two distances on offer for riders.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Pidcock has already taken the WorldTour by storm in his first pro season and will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics mountain bike race later this summer, before returning to Yorkshire for his first ever signature Grand Fondo on Sunday, August 1.

The 21-year-old said: “As a young rider I trained on the grippy Yorkshire roads. For sure, they made me the rider I am today. I’m really excited to be showcasing what I believe to be the best of the Yorkshire Dales in this event.”

Pidcock’s Grand Fondo will feature a long 180km route, which features Kidstones, Fleet Moss and Halton Gill climbs, with a shorter 110km route also on offer.

The event is organised by Struggle Events, which organises a number of Yorkshire sportives, including Struggle Moors and Struggle Dales.

Struggle Events director Matt Mannakee said: “With cycling events now back up and running in the UK after the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s exciting to see a high-profile professional rider putting on a brand new Gran Fondo in Yorkshire. It features one of the UK’s toughest climbs – Fleet Moss – which is 3.4 miles long with an average six per cent gradient maxing out at 15.5 per cent. It’s going to be a tough ride.”

Pre-registration for the event is now open with entries going live on Friday, April 30 at midday. Pre-register here.

Pidcock has also launched his own app, Link My Ride, a new worldwide social community for cyclings.

Riders can plan, create and organise group rides, meet other cyclists and create groups.