Tributes paid to ‘beloved’ Endura sales manager who died in crash on Easter Sunday 

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to ‘beloved’ Endura sales manager Simon Richardson, who died in a crash on Easter Sunday.

Simon, 58, was involved in a crash while riding his bike near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire last weekend.

His colleagues at Scottish cycling kit brand Endura have paid tribute to Simon, calling his death a “colossal loss.”

In a statement released on Tuesday (April 6), Endura’s founders Jim McFarlane and Pamela Barclay said: “Rest in peace Simon Richardson, beloved and universally respected Endura UK and international sales manager, following a bike accident in Henley on Easter Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Camilla and his children Emily, Evan and Holly as we all come to terms with this colossal loss. Simon’s contribution is a profoundly important part of what built Endura into what it is today.

“His commitment and contribution helped shape the business and its culture and we would not have had the success that we have had without him.

“Thank you, Simon, for coming along for the ride for these last 11 years. It has been an enormous pleasure and privilege to have you as part of this eclectic family through Endura’s formative years. Your positive presence, impact and influence will live on here for a very long time to come. We miss you already.”

Alongside overseeing Endura sales across Europe, Simon was also a mountain biker, windsurfer, and worked in snowsports.

He previously worked with Second Level Sports, the UK distributor for Kona, before he joined Endura in 2010.

Responding to news of his death, retired Tour de France sprinter Marcel Kittel said: “Terrible news. My thoughts are with you all and especially Simon and his family.”

Pro triathlete Lucy Charles said: “My thoughts go out to Simon, his family and the entire Endura clan.”

A post mortem will be held and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances around Simon’s crash.