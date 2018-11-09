Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Sam Bennett and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, the Saitama Criterium, Kenny Van Vlaminck and more.

1. Geraint Thomas tests the field for a new career

2. Contador proves he’s still got it at the Saitama Criterium

3. Cycling’s only comedy DS Kenny Van Vlaminck admires Adam Blythe’s chamois

4. Chris Froome tests out the new Pinarello steeds .

5. Sam Bennett discovers not everything is bigger in America

6. More perfectly normal photographs from the Saitama Criterium

7. Cav reminds us who is boss (ft.Cycling Weekly news editor Vern Pitt)

8. We’d watch a wildlife show narrated by Ryan Mullen

9. Alex Dowsett’s winter training philosophy is all of us

10. Peters Sagan and Stetina sprint for a beer

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.