Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock, Rigoberto Urán and Steve Cummings

The capital city of online hellscape-land, otherwise known as Twitter, has taken it up a gear as we hurtle towards a general election.

Vote, don’t vote, vote for these guys, vote for anyone but those lot. Misinformation, hyperbole, scaremongering, corny campaign videos, selfies – enough.

Instead, let’s take a five-minute break from contemplating the latest step towards the end of civilisation with ten tweets from professional cyclists. Tweets from your favourite riders can’t hurt you right? Can’t make you feel awful and helpless?

The start of the new season can’t come quickly enough.

>>> Sure, pros go running in the off season, but who’s the fastest?

1. Siri, please look up the dictionary definition of hella sketchy.

2. Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nairo Quintana does at his new team after a long-haul flight.

3. Two for the price of one as Rigoberto Urán returns to his bike for the first time since his Vuelta a España crash. That smile in the video is the only one in existence capable of rivalling Quintana’s.

4. Let’s hope G is talking about Wales’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey making an unbelievable save again Hungary in their Euro qualifier this week and he’s not drunk off cognac in some traphouse in downtown Atlanta.

5. BREAKING ALEX DOWSETT NEWS:

6. A lot has been made of Steve Cummings’ retirement this week, and rightfully so. Surely, then, it can’t hurt to reminisce once more on his iconic Tour win in 2015, the first for an African team.

7. The only way other teams will have a chance of beating Deceuninck – Quick-Step next season is if the Belgian team get through all of these before Milan – San Remo.

8. Same celebration as when Mr Bennett is first across the line on his bike.

9. What a picture, the Ghent Six Day has to be up there on any cycling fan’s bucket list.

10. This could be a cryotherapy machine, or alternatively some sort of hot tub time machine that will transport Froome fully healed to the start line of the 2020 Tour de France. The jury’s out on this one.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.