Valverde not present at Italian hearing

Alejandro Valverde has decided not to be present at his doping hearing in Italy today, according to early reports.

The Spaniard is facing accusations from the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) that a blood bag containing traces of EPO found in the Operacion Puerto investigation belongs to him.

The Caisse d’Epargne rider faces a two-year suspension in Italy, and possibly elsewhere, if the hearing in Rome ultimately finds that he is guilty of doping.

Last week Valverde lodged a complaint with a Spanish court against the hearing, stating that CONI’s anti-doping prosecutor Ettore Torri has ignored a Spanish judge who has said that evidence obtained in Spain cannot be used in an Italian investigation.

Valverde wants the hearing to take place on Spanish soil.

In addition to CONI, the Spanish cycling federation, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Union Cycliste Internationale all have representatives at the hearing.

CONI are seeking to establish a link between Valverde and blood bag number 18 allocated the codename ‘Valv. (piti)’ found in the Madrid laboratory of Dr Eufemiano Fuentes as a result of the Operacion Puerto anti-doping investigation.

A simple DNA test would establish whether the blood belongs to Valverde, something the Spanish pro has resisted so far.

More later

