Wiggins on TUE saga: ‘I’d love it to all come out… it’s quite shocking’

The 2012 Tour de France winner says the Jiffy Bag saga could have been handled better

Sir Bradley Wiggins, 2012 Tour de France winner, says that it would be “quite shocking” to people to see all the details around the TUE/Team Sky saga.

The Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) for a powerful corticosteroid drug leaked to the surface by Russian hacker group Fancy Bears in 2016. It sent shock waves through British Cycling and Team Sky, leading to the famous drama of the jiffy bag sent to Wiggins at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

“We can talk debate TUEs and that’s one thing, but where it went after that with everything else – there is a film to be made there,” Wiggins told ITV.

“God yeah, I’d love it to all come out. Once it’s all stacked up and pieced together, it’s quite shocking.

“There are a few people bricking it at the moment, I know that for sure. I hope it comes out of its own accord but it is in certain people’s interest for it not to come out and get buried.”

Team Sky’s request for and use of the TUEs before Wiggins’s big appointments showed just how much the team operated in the grey areas between right and wrong.

Since, a parliament select committee held hearings with Sky boss David Brailsford and Richard Freeman resigned as British Cycling’s head doctor.

Earlier this month, Freeman spoke for the first time since the investigations and said that if he could do it again, he would not prescribe Wiggins the TUEs.

He told BBC Sport: “Unfortunately, on medical grounds, I would [act differently]. Now I would also advise him there’s a reputation risk here.”

Freeman was criticised for poor record keeping after it was revealed in the investigation that his laptop with Wiggins’s medial information was stolen on a trip to Greece and he had no back up. It became an issue when investigators were trying to determine why a medical package was sent from England to France where Wiggins had just won the Critérium du Dauphiné.

“Probably yeah, in terms of record-keeping etc etc,” Wiggins said when asked if Team Sky could have handled the case better.

“But there are things that have come to light with this whole thing that we’ve found out since that are quite scary actually and it’s very sinister.

“We’re still not at the bottom of it, we’re finding new stuff out daily to do with the package that never was and all this stuff and it’s quite frightening actually.”