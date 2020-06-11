Winner of brand new BMC Roadmachine chosen in Qhubeka Raffle

A winner has been announced in our Qhubeka raffle, with the lucky entrant winning themselves a brand new bike.

We were raising money for Qhubeka by raffling a BMC Roadmachine 02. Tickets cost just £5 and every ticket purchased went towards impacting lives in Africa one bicycle at a time.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The winner is of the Qhubeka raffle is Mark Tinkler, 52 from Cheadle in Greater Manchester. Congratulations Mark!

The raffle draw took place on June 5 2020, with the winner was picked at random. The winning entry has been verified and Mark has been notified.

There were 2,340 raffle tickets purchased, raising over £11,000 for Qhubeka – a huge thank you to every one who entered. Every pound makes a real difference in impacting lives in Africa through bicycles.

About Qhubeka

For further information on Qhubeka and to donate, click here.

Qhubeka is a global charity that moves people forward with bicycles in Africa.

People earn bicycles through their programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs. A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, to generate income and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

A bicycle sparks a positive reaction that changes every aspect of a child’s life:

School attendance: Schools where children participate in Bicycle Education Empowerment Programme (BEEP) see attendance rise by 18%

Academic results: Marks improve by 22% for children who are part of BEEP and riding a bicycle to school

Safety: 69% of children reported feeling safer commuting to and from school on a bicycle than when they walked

Free time: Commute time is reduced by 75% creating time for homework, chores and being a kid.