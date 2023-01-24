CW LIVE: Patrick Lefevere hits out at Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen; Fabio Jakobsen win at San Juan; Stevie Williams on the deal that saved him; stunning Sam Bennett leadout data; let cyclists ignore red lights, says campaigner

Refresh

Let cyclists through red lights, Scots says campaigner and charity founder (Image credit: John Keeble / Getty Images) Scots cycling campaigner Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet has called on the Scottish government to follow the lead of France and allow cyclists though red lights at certain junctions. Kinsman-Chauvet, who founded the cycling charity Bike for Good, told Scotland on Sunday: "After reading various studies proving that removing the obligation for cyclists to stop at red lights increased safety, I decided to test it myself. "In Paris and Lyon last summer I had the opportunity to experience this and quickly felt much safer on the road. At junctions motorists knew they had to prioritise cyclists and were more cautious...It's time to change mindsets." Campaign group Cycle Scotland has said it does not agree with Kinsman-Chauvet's ideas, and that the French system is too far removed from that in Scotland to be able to replicate.

The eye-watering facts and figures from Sam Bennett's San Juan lead-out Ever wondered what exactly goes into a WorldTour team lead-out – even this early in the season? Well Danny Van Poppel has provided the answers, courtesy of twitter's own @ammattypyoraily. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider's stage one lead-out at the Vuelta a San Juan to set up winner Sam Bennett boasts some pretty impressive figures. Over the 13 seconds, he averaged 69.5kph (43.1mph), 1,207 watts, and a cadence of 109rpm. Oof. Here's the full story. #VueltaSJ2023, Stage 1 lead-outDANNY VAN POPPEL (🏆 for Sam Bennett)• Time — 13 seconds 💥• Speed — Avg 69.5 Kph, Max 71.1 Kph 💨• Power — Avg 1,207 W, Max 1,504 W ⚡️• Cadence — Avg 109 rpm, Max 114 rpm 🔃 pic.twitter.com/lA5IcanErIJanuary 23, 2023 See more

Lefevere lets rip at Alaphilippe and Asgreen and suggests, "cut wages to zero" (Image credit: Getty Images) Soudal-Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere is courting controversy yet again after taking a pop at his riders Julian Alaphilippe and Kasper Asgreen, as reported in Sporza. Both suffered from a lack of results in 2022, which could largely be put down to untimely crashes. But Lefevere said of former world champ Alaphilippe: "I told him I was not happy at all. I understand his illnesses and falls, but you can't keep hiding behind that. It was the cool truth. "Everyone knows that I do not attack injured riders, but if there is a high price tag attached to it, then I can respond." As for Dane Asgreen, he crashed in the run-up to the Tour de France and though he said he was fit to ride, Lefevere was apparently left unimpressed at having to withdraw him after stage eight. "Kasper has not raced since that day, but the money should be there at the end of the month." Both are established Quick Step riders who have brought the team some big results over the years, but the recent lack of results seems to have prompted Lefevere to suggest that teams should consider cutting wages, to zero if need be. "As a team you have the right to halve the wage after 3 months and to go to 0 after 6 months." "I've never done that, but sometimes you should consider it," he said, ominously.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Wales rider Stevie Williams has talked about the collapse of the B&B Hotels team and his move to Israel PremierTech, saying "I'm one of the fortunate ones, but I feel like I deserve to be here." The 26-year-old was making his debut for the team at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, which began on Sunday and runs till this Sunday 29 Jan. “Luckily, I was able to get something done before it all kicked in,” Williams told sister outlet Cycling News of the deal. “I’d arranged to go to B&B, that was all agreed in the summer, so it was definitely a shock and quite a stressful winter for me,” Williams said. “It was just something I’d never thought I’d have to go through. But I know it’s happened before and, more than likely, this won’t be the last time it happens in cycling.” B&B Hotels, which had also been due to take on Mark Cavendish, collapsed in early December.