Tour de France stage four LIVE: Redon to Fougères

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Tour de France 2021 stage four, a 150.4km route from Redon to Fougères.
Follow updates from the second sprint day here:
There's a slightly later start today due to the shorter distance and lack of classified climbing on the stage.
Riders will depart at 13.25 local time (12.25 UK), with the finish between 16.52 and 17.10 (15.52 and 16.10).
(So plenty of time before kick off if you want to watch England v Germany!)
Good morning!
What a day it was yesterday at the Tour, with so many crashes and incidents that unfortunately saw riders injured and having to leave the race.
Let's hope for less of that today on what should be another sprint finish.