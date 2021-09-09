Marlen Reusser powers into gold in elite women’s time trial at 2021 European Championships

The TT specialist put a chunk of time into her nearest rivals on the 22km course

Marlen Reusser powered into the European champion’s jersey in the elite women’s time trial in Italy. 

The Swiss rider was dominant for the entire 22km course in Trento on Thursday (September 9), putting almost 20 seconds into her nearest rival.

As TT specialist Reusser comfortably took the gold medal, it was the Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk who was her nearest challenger, finishing 19 seconds slower than Reusser.

Germany’s Lisa Brennauer took the final medal spot, more than a minute down on the frontrunner. 

Following on from the mixed relay team time trial the previous day, the women’s TT was the first of the major elite races at the 2021 European Championships, being held in the city of Trento in northern Italy. 

The 22.4km-long course for the women’s TT was a pan-flat route taking place along the valley floor. 

There were 33 riders competing in the event, but some of the star time triallists were absent from the start list, most notably Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), who are both focussed on the World Championships later this month. 

But it was Reusser who emerged as the dominant rider in their absence, tearing around the course with an average speed of 49.3km/h, setting a time of 27-13. 

Ellen Van Dijk was the next fastest challenger, holding an average speed of 48.8km/h, finishing 19 seconds behind. 

It was Lisa Brennauer who was next in line on the podium, finishing 1-02 down on the winner with an average speed of 47.5km/h. 

Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer, the shock winner of the Olympic road race earlier this year, put in another stand-out ride, finishing seventh in the TT, two minutes behind Reusser. 

The European Championships continue on Thursday with the men’s under-23 TT and the men’s elite TT later in the day. 

European Championships 2021, elite women’s time trial: Trento to Trento (22.4km) 

1. Marlen Reusser (Sui), in 27-13
2. Ellen Van Dijk (Ned), at 19s
3. Lisa Brennauer (Ger), at 1-02
4. Lisa Klein (Ger), at 1-22
5. Riejanne Markus (Ned), at 1-43
6. Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr), at 1-52
7. Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut), at 2-00
8. Vittoria Bussi (Ita), at 2-09 
9. Sara Van De Vel (Bel), at 2-13
10. Emma Norsgaard (Den), at 2-18

