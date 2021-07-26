Mathieu van der Poel 'didn't know they would remove ramp', which caused crash at Tokyo Olympics

Miscommunication continues to thwart Dutch cyclists in Japan

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Getty)

By

Mathieu van der Poel says he didn't know a ramp on the mountain bike course during practice laps, situated on the downhill section where he crashed, would be removed for the actual race.

The Dutchman fell heavily in the opening laps of the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics, eventually getting back to his feet but then well off the pace, subsequently abandoning before the finish. He has since been taken to hospital with an injured hip.

Van der Poel has now said during practice laps he was able to ride the course "with his eyes closed" and that a ramp that was present during these warm-up sessions was removed before the race and was the reason behind his freak fall.

"People close to me know how hard I worked for this and how bad I wanted it," Van der Poel said. "I could ride the track with my eyes closed but I didn't know they would remove this ramp on race day."

>>> 'The closest I'll get to prison': Simon Geschke reveals what Covid quarantine is like at Tokyo Olympics

"When they take out the ramp after the last course practice," commented Hungarian mountain biker Blanka Vas, which Van der Poel then reshared, agreeing with the sentiment.

See more

There are conflicting versions of events coming out of the Dutch camp, however, reflecting the confusion that reigned supreme during the women's road race, as Dutch coach Gerben de Knegt told national broadcaster NOS that Van der Poel had been told several times the ramp would be removed for the race.

“I was in the woods when it happened, so it's hard for me to judge. He indicated that he thought there would be a ramp. We've talked about that several times, so it shouldn't be [the reason]," De Knegt said.

“If you want to ride for the win here, you can't go wrong. Of course you hope for a Van der Poel miracle, but you knew after the fall that he would no longer ride for the medals. That is, of course, a downer. You will have to ask him what went wrong.

“He has done more laps [of this course] than ever. Where he explores four to five laps in a World Cup race, he has now completed twelve. And we made videos of the course. He was really fresh, but one small mistake and it's done."

As for the hip, Van der Poel will now wait to see what the x-rays say.

“He has quite a problem with his hip. He complained of the pain, so it could be a crack or tear in his hope. The photos in the hospital should prove it," said De Knegt.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.