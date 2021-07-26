Mathieu van der Poel 'didn't know they would remove ramp', which caused crash at Tokyo Olympics
Miscommunication continues to thwart Dutch cyclists in Japan
By Jonny Long
Mathieu van der Poel says he didn't know a ramp on the mountain bike course during practice laps, situated on the downhill section where he crashed, would be removed for the actual race.
The Dutchman fell heavily in the opening laps of the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics, eventually getting back to his feet but then well off the pace, subsequently abandoning before the finish. He has since been taken to hospital with an injured hip.
Van der Poel has now said during practice laps he was able to ride the course "with his eyes closed" and that a ramp that was present during these warm-up sessions was removed before the race and was the reason behind his freak fall.
"People close to me know how hard I worked for this and how bad I wanted it," Van der Poel said. "I could ride the track with my eyes closed but I didn't know they would remove this ramp on race day."
>>> 'The closest I'll get to prison': Simon Geschke reveals what Covid quarantine is like at Tokyo Olympics
"When they take out the ramp after the last course practice," commented Hungarian mountain biker Blanka Vas, which Van der Poel then reshared, agreeing with the sentiment.
De crash van Mathieu van der Poel uit een andere angle!😱 pic.twitter.com/kOqo16oSjgJuly 26, 2021
There are conflicting versions of events coming out of the Dutch camp, however, reflecting the confusion that reigned supreme during the women's road race, as Dutch coach Gerben de Knegt told national broadcaster NOS that Van der Poel had been told several times the ramp would be removed for the race.
“I was in the woods when it happened, so it's hard for me to judge. He indicated that he thought there would be a ramp. We've talked about that several times, so it shouldn't be [the reason]," De Knegt said.
“If you want to ride for the win here, you can't go wrong. Of course you hope for a Van der Poel miracle, but you knew after the fall that he would no longer ride for the medals. That is, of course, a downer. You will have to ask him what went wrong.
“He has done more laps [of this course] than ever. Where he explores four to five laps in a World Cup race, he has now completed twelve. And we made videos of the course. He was really fresh, but one small mistake and it's done."
As for the hip, Van der Poel will now wait to see what the x-rays say.
“He has quite a problem with his hip. He complained of the pain, so it could be a crack or tear in his hope. The photos in the hospital should prove it," said De Knegt.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'The closest I'll get to prison': Simon Geschke reveals what Covid quarantine is like at Tokyo Olympics
The German tested positive for Covid-19 the day before the men's road race and has been isolating in his hotel room ever since
By Jonny Long •
-
Keirin: Everything you need to know about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic keirin event
What is the keirin track event and how does it work?
By Richard Windsor •
-
'The closest I'll get to prison': Simon Geschke reveals what Covid quarantine is like at Tokyo Olympics
The German tested positive for Covid-19 the day before the men's road race and has been isolating in his hotel room ever since
By Jonny Long •
-
Keirin: Everything you need to know about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic keirin event
What is the keirin track event and how does it work?
By Richard Windsor •
-
Mathieu van der Poel suffers heavy fall as he crashes out of Tokyo Olympics mountain bike race
The Dutchman was inside the top five at the time of the crash
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from the Tokyo Olympics women's road race
A surprise winner and communication confusion provided an intriguing women's road race in Japan
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's road race LIVE: Follow live updates as the women's peloton fights for gold
Live coverage of the women's road race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
By Richard Windsor •
-
'This is the heaviest medal I've ever had': Kiesenhofer still in disbelief after Tokyo Olympics gold
Kiesenhofer is an amateur rider with a Mathematics PhD, and now also has an Olympic gold medal
By Jonny Long •
-
Lizzie Deignan rues marking and too many motorbikes as heat blunts attacks in Tokyo Olympics women's road race
The Brit finished 11th after being caught 'between a rock and a hard place'
By Jonny Long •
-
Dutch riders thought they were racing for gold in Tokyo Olympics women's road race
The Netherlands team thought they'd brought back all of the breakaway riders in a confusing finale
By Jonny Long •