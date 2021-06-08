Miguel Ángel López blows away competition to win 2021 Mont Ventoux one-day race

The Colombian star attacked 13km from the summit in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge and would not be caught

Miguel Ángel López at the Ruta del Sol 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images )

By

Miguel Ángel López has added his name to the list of winners on Mont Ventoux, as he won the 2021 one-day race on the iconic summit.

Movistar rider López launched his decisive attack 13km from the summit of the famous climb on the final of two ascents in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, riding away from his rivals as his team-mate Enric Mas covered any attacks behind.

López never slowed on the way to the summit of the 21km mountain, finishing with more than two minutes over his nearest rival, Óscar Rodriguez (Astana-Premier Tech).

More to follow

Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge 2021, Vaison-la-Romain to Mont Ventoux (153km)

1. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Movistar 

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.