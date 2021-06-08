Miguel Ángel López blows away competition to win 2021 Mont Ventoux one-day race

Miguel Ángel López has added his name to the list of winners on Mont Ventoux, as he won the 2021 one-day race on the iconic summit.

Movistar rider López launched his decisive attack 13km from the summit of the famous climb on the final of two ascents in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, riding away from his rivals as his team-mate Enric Mas covered any attacks behind.

López never slowed on the way to the summit of the 21km mountain, finishing with more than two minutes over his nearest rival, Óscar Rodriguez (Astana-Premier Tech).

More to follow

Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge 2021, Vaison-la-Romain to Mont Ventoux (153km)

1. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Movistar