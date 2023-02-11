On the anniversary of her tragic death, 'Ride for Mo' event invites community to commemorate Moriah Wilson

Thursday, May 11, 2023 will mark the one-year anniversary of Moriah Wilson's tragic death. To commemorate the beloved off-road cycling star, the Moriah Wilson Foundation is inviting the American cycling community to "join Moriah’s spirit on the roads and trails she grew up on and loved."

At 25-years-old, Wilson was among the most talented up-and-coming off-road racers in America. But her bright future was abruptly ended when on May 11, 2022, she was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Austin, Texas, where she as preparing for a race. Police have arrested and charged fellow cyclist Kaitlin Armstrong for the crime and the trial is slated to begin in June 2023.

Wilson's family is marking the first anniversary of her passing in the most fitting way possible: with a bike ride.

“We want to allow our local community and the greater cycling community that’s felt the impact of this tragedy to have a day, an event, and a time to come together and support each other...To remember and honor Moriah and what she meant to each one of us,” Wilson's brother, Matt, told Velonews.

(Image credit: Moriah Wilson Foundation)

In addition to being a commemoration, the Ride for Mo event will serve as a fundraiser to benefit Kingdom Kids, a Vermont-based charity dedicated to the enrichment of children's lives of children through outdoor recreation.

"This event is about bringing the community together with gratitude for life and inspiring each other to face the hard climbs together," the foundation states on the website.

In an effort to reach the cycling community far and wide, the Ride for Mo will consist of a mountain ride, a gravel ride and a virtual ride on the Wahoo RGT platform.

For those wishing to join the mountain bike and gravel rides in Lyndon, VT, event registration opens on February 24.

There will be various guided mountain bike rides hosted on Vermont's Kingdom Trails. The gravel ride options consists of two well-marked and supported courses. A day of celebration, the community event will conclude with live music, good food and beverages.