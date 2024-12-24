One domestic road race can produce equivalent emissions to flying from London to New York and back, twice: the why and how of more sustainable events

Sustainability specialist and road race organiser Travis Bramley set out to discover if his love for cycling could align with his commitment to the environment. Here’s what he found

Tour de France support team vehicles emerging from Blackfriars underpass in front of huge crowds
Emissions from the Tour de France may be greater than those of a domestic road race, but that doesn't make the latter insignificant
(Image credit: Alamy)
By
published
in Features

As a means of transport, cycling has a low environmental impact, but the same can’t be said for mass cycling events. While studying sustainability at university, I heard professional road racing described as “a traffic jam with a bunch of cyclists in the middle”, which set me thinking about my own road racing. Although an amateur race generates nowhere near the emissions of a WorldTour race, the hundreds of events nationwide each year do have a cost on the environment. So what can we do to reduce our emissions?

Assessing the environmental impact of sport is the world I live and breathe. I’m the sustainability officer at Exeter City Football Club and an MSc student in Exeter University’s flagship Global Sustainability Solutions programme. I’ve been a competitive road cyclist for several years but now focus on gravel racing. When I started working in this arena, I knew that, if I was going to avoid hypocrisy, I’d have to address the emissions generated by cycling.

