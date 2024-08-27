British Cycling was warned about Shell partnership, letter reveals

British Cycling was warned that its much-maligned partnership with Shell could be damaging, it has been revealed.

A Private Eye freedom of information request has revealed that UK Sport sent a letter to then-CEO of British Cycling Brian Facer, warning that teaming up with the oil and gas giant "potentially exposes UK Sport, the National Lottery and British Cycling to legal and reputational risk".

It was sent days before the partnership was announced, in October 2022.

The letter also revealed that UK Sport called an extraordinary board meeting to discuss the issue, and that members voiced their "considerable concern about the nature and structure" of the partnership.

UK Sport is a major stakeholder in BC, contributing more than £10 million to the organisation. In its letter, it says that the Shell partnership put it under pressure "to consider the implications of such partnerships" on the distribution of public money from the National Lottery and similar sources.

National Lottery funding via UK Sport has been key to Great Britain's Olympic successes of the past 25 years and will continue to be so in the future.

When the BC-Shell partnership, which is set to last until 2030, was originally announced, it was immediately met with widespread criticism on social media. Cycling Weekly's own Adam Becket asked, 'Why does the money need to be from Shell', and numerous petitions were launched.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's a bad look," he wrote. "Beyond anything else, beyond the money that British Cycling clearly needs, beyond the promises that have been made by Shell in terms of the support BC will get, it seems like an odd move as we move deeper into the climate emergency."

The backlash continued into last year, with environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion protesting outside BC's AGM in Birmingham last November. Earlier this year, the British Cycling-Shell deal became the target of billboard 'hacking' when Brandalism put up artwork with the mock quote from Shell: "We've teamed up with British Cycling to help us fast track the apocalypse - #poweringprofits".

Although Shell’s greenhouse gas contributions are reportedly falling, the energy giant's activities are said to account for around 1% of all global emissions every year.

"Through our partnership, Shell UK has made a long-term commitment to cycling in Britain," a spokesperson for British Cycling said at the time of the billboard 'hacking'. "Our Limitless disability and para-cycling programme along with support in the development of our long-term sustainability strategy which will be published later this month, are both tangible examples of how we are together making a positive impact on our sport."

British Cycling's announcement in May of new lead partner Lloyds Bank has been met with far less resistance – which perhaps goes to show how times have changed in the past 15 years, with fossil fuel producers taking over from the money men as the chief bête noir of the times.