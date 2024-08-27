British Cycling was warned about Shell partnership, letter reveals

Sponsorship from oil and gas giant was potentially damaging, BC told by UK Sport

Brandalism&#039;s Shell billboards
(Image credit: Brandalism)
By
published

British Cycling was warned that its much-maligned partnership with Shell could be damaging, it has been revealed.

A Private Eye freedom of information request has revealed that UK Sport sent a letter to then-CEO of British Cycling Brian Facer, warning that teaming up with the oil and gas giant "potentially exposes UK Sport, the National Lottery and British Cycling to legal and reputational risk".

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest