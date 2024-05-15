British Cycling targeted by anti-Shell billboards

Activists from Brandalism have replaced adverts with their own artwork across the country ahead of Shell's AGM

Brandalism's Shell billboards
(Image credit: Brandalism)
Adam Becket
By
published

British Cycling has become the target of anti-Shell billboard "hacking" in Manchester, as part of a campaign against the oil and gas giant's environmental record.

Activists from Brandalism have "hacked" billboards in the city and across the UK by replacing commercial adverts with their own artwork, protesting what they say is Shell's effort to "fast track the apocalypse".

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

