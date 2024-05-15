British Cycling targeted by anti-Shell billboards
Activists from Brandalism have replaced adverts with their own artwork across the country ahead of Shell's AGM
British Cycling has become the target of anti-Shell billboard "hacking" in Manchester, as part of a campaign against the oil and gas giant's environmental record.
Activists from Brandalism have "hacked" billboards in the city and across the UK by replacing commercial adverts with their own artwork, protesting what they say is Shell's effort to "fast track the apocalypse".
The fake adverts in Manchester take aim at BC's deal with Shell, with one showing a cyclist chugging oil and another featuring a cyclist being thrown from their bike after cycling over a spilt oil drum.
Cycling's governing body in the UK signed an eight-year commercial partnership with Shell UK in October 2022, saying the company would help its efforts to reach net zero and get more people with disabilities into the sport. Shell has its AGM in London next week.
Tona Merriman, a spokesman for Brandalism, said that Shell is "co-opting the emotional connections we have with sports to launder their dirty brand".
"As Shell’s executives gather for its AGM, the oil company’s PR strategies to obscure its accelerating fossil fuel production during the climate emergency need exposing," Merriman said. "Shell is advertising to kids, cosying up to politicians, paying influencers and coopting the emotional connections we have with sports to launder their dirty brand.
"But behind its billion-dollar marketing efforts Shell is back pedalling on its own green pledges, profiting from our soaring energy bills and facing legal challenges across the globe for violating human rights. We’re urging shareholders, sports organisations and influencers to see past the greenwash and drop Shell - it is not only a bad faith actor, it is a legal, financial and reputational risk."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
More than 200 artworks have gone up across the country, in London, Bristol and Manchester, replacing adverts without permission.
Although Shell’s greenhouse gas contributions are reportedly falling, the energy giant's activities are said to account for around 1% of all global emissions every year.
"Through our partnership, Shell UK has made a long-term commitment to cycling in Britain," a spokesperson for British Cycling said. "Our Limitless disability and para-cycling programme along with support in the development of our long-term sustainability strategy which will be published later this month, are both tangible examples of how we are together making a positive impact on our sport."
It is not the first time that protests against BC's Shell partnership have happened, with activists campaigning before the governing body's AGM last year, and at the National Track Championships.
A spokesperson for Shell said: "We respect people’s right to express their point of view and welcome any constructive engagement on our strategy and the energy transition. However, these protest ads are misleading, not constructive and completely mischaracterise the nature of our partnership with British Cycling.
"Shell UK continues to support British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team’s cyclists and para-cyclists through the sharing of technology and innovation, widening access to cycling, and accelerating decarbonisation efforts."
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
