Polish cycling team skipped race to help evacuate Ukrainian citizens

Polish Continental Team HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski skipped the Visit Friesland Elfsteden Race in the Netherlands last weekend, in order to instead offer their services to help with the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens.

Four team buses were used in transporting Ukrainian citizens to various places in Poland, with HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski Cycling Team having already helped 60 people last Wednesday. The team also stated they would donate money to help Ukrainians.

While the Polish conti squad are eager to race, they said that they understand helping those affected by the Russian invasion is much more important at this moment in time.

The team wrote on Facebook: "This is a very difficult situation for us, but there are things that are important and more important - we have decided to give up the start in the Visit Friesland Elfsteden Race.

"Today, four of our buses drove residents from Ukraine to different places of Poland. We help as much as we can, this is the most important goal for us today. The funds that were supposed to be issued for the first starts are being allocated to the 'Ukraine project'.

"We believe that we are doing the right thing, we have a lot of Ukrainian friends from the cycling environment and that's what we're focusing on today.

"We are shaken by the situation. We hope that our almost three-month preparations will not go in vain and soon we will be able to compete on the routes of Poland, Europe and the world with a clean heart and a calm mind."

The team's post concluded with the message "Glory to Ukraine".

HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski Cycling Team's decision came in the same week that former WorldTour professional and now president of the Ukrainian Cycling Federation Andriy Grivko told Cycling Weekly that he is trying to arrange logistical and financial support for those involved within the Ukrainian cycling family.

Grivko also confirmed the Russian invasion in Ukraine claimed the life of one of the country's national cycling coaches, Alexander Kulyk, who was also the father of the 2019 men's national road race champion, Andriy Kulyk.