Spengle collaborates with artists on spectacular £7K wheels

If Spengle’s retro-looking tri-spoke didn’t already have a “unique aesthetic” in the words of its CMO Martin Cox, the new Collections by Spengle limited-edition range comes with eye-popping prices as well as head turning designs. All have been developed in collaboration with artists in Europe and the USA with the most expensive costing £7,378.80.

Limited to a run of just 10 wheel sets per colour way, the bespoke wheels will be launched early September at this years Eurobike and available to buy directly from the Spengle website with free shipping.

The Molton Lava version of the Spengle wheel is the most expensive at £7,378.80. According to Spengle, lava is unique and timeless and a smouldering cauldron of passion. Furthermore, says the brand: “When in sunlight the layered patterns of this wheel dance before your eyes, shimmering as if the earth’s molten core is moving before you.”

The other colour options include the high-sheen Chromeo for £5418.00, which takes 40 hours of painstaking paint application and emerges with a finish that “catches reflections of the world around it … an ever-changing testament to the power of motion and emotion, forever capturing that fleeting essence of life.”

The Iridescent costs £6,450.00, Neon Glitch £6,708.00, and Popping Cherry has a price tag yet to be confirmed.