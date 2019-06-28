AG2R will wear new Bollé Lightshifter sunglasses at the Tour de France

Bollé’s new Lightshifter performance sunglasses take the distinctive design of the Shifter Phantom model launched last year and add a more open frame design for a wider field of vision.

The Lightshifter is the model to be used by the AG2R La Mondiale team of Romain Bardet when they line up for the Tour de France next week. Bollé has been a fixture at the Tour since 1958, when it launched its first cycling-specific sunglass design, the Nylon Grand Sport which was worn by some of the top riders of the day, including three-time Tour de France winner Louison Bobet.

Bollé says that the Lightshifter’s semi-rimless design leads to reduced weight, while still being stable when worn. The shape of the side pieces ensures that the proprietary Thermogrip hydrophobic rubber grippers have a wide area of skin contact for a secure hold and the adjustable nose piece includes the same tech to stop them sliding down.

Like the Shifters, the Lightshifter design will be available with Bollé’s Phantom high contrast photochromic lens. This lightens and darkens quickly, to deal with the rapid transitions from bright sunlight to shade typical when racing. Plus it has a hydrophobic treatment to repel water and an oleophobic treatment to repel dirt and help prevent deposits from sweat building up on the lens.

As with the Shifter design too, there’s a central slot at the top of the lens to help with airflow, although the more open design of the Lightshifters means that there’s no need for slotting along its bottom.

For riders needing prescription lenses, the Lightshifter design allows the lens to be inserted directly into the frame. Bollé offers a range of different prescription lenses from +6 to -8 and cyl-4. There’s also a range of lens tint options available.

Bollé says that the Lightshifter design will suit those with slim faces. It will be commercially available from the autumn, with six colour options, including two with the photochromic Phantom lens. No info on pricing yet.