Pro bike: Alice Barnes’s National Championships winning Canyon Aeroad

Alice Barnes had an amazing 2019 National Championships where she took both the road and time trial titles, confirming an amazing run of form.

Arguably part of that is having the right tools to complete the job and Barnes’ road race bike, which is a Canyon Aeroad, looks stunning in the Canyon-SRAM race team colours.

Alice’s setup is classically professional with a super low aggressive position at the front with a long stem to ensure her riding position is as aerodynamically efficient as possible, whilst still being comfortable and able to put out the power.

We know that the Canyon Aeroad is now over four years old now but it is still proving to be a capable bike. This is the disc version which we have tested previously, making our Editor’s Choice list.

Compared to its rim going sibling, the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX disc does weigh a little more, we reckon, around 600g more owing to the strengthening within key areas to handle those disc brakes. However, both bikes do carry the same great ride characteristics; they’re fast, agile and comfortable.

The build here consists of the new and exiting SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset. The new groupset takes on a new dynamic in terms of gearing: everything is literally geared around the new 10-tooth sprocket. Reducing the size of the chainrings and moving the range to the back means that working upwards from that 10-tooth sprocket you get the range and smaller incremental jumps too.

Alice has the 48×35 chainset, with what looks to be the 10×33 cassette.

Zipp Firecrest 202 disc with Schwalbe One TT tyres, with matching team decals finish off the bike, which would be to help this bike hit the UCI weight limit, whilst still being aerodynamically efficient – helped by the very good Canyon Aeroad integrated cockpit.