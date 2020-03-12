Assos teams up with WyndyMilla to produce limited edition jerseys

High end Swiss clothing brand Assos has partnered with custom bike experts WyndyMilla to launch three limited jerseys ready for the summer miles ahead.

The kit, currently in a men’s fit only, is inspired by WyndyMilla’s ‘Majesty with Menace’ mantra. The brands say the aim was to weave together the themes of “regality, class and the thrill of the ride.”

WyndyMilla merged with Spoon Cycles in January this year, with founders Henry Furniss and Nasima Siddiqui moving away from the brand to focus on new challenges.

Renowned for its disruptive graphics alongside high quality bike builds – such as the Massive Attack SL which gained a perfect 10/10 on review – WyndyMilla already stocks its own range of designs printed onto Assos jerseys and this new trio shares similar themes.

The new editions, retaining at £120, boast highly breathable fabrics, raw cut sleeves and ‘triple ramp pockets’ which feature an extra lip of fabric to provide easy access and security in one.

Commenting on the range, Assos’ CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall said: “As we got to know WyndyMilla, it quickly became apparent that their craftsmanship and eye for detail was closely matched with our own here at ASSOS.

“Maniacal precision and intricate detailing from concept to finished product is deeply ingrained within Assos and our forty-year heritage, and we’re excited to collaborate with a brand who shares these values.”

Speaking from WyndyMilla, CEO Andy Carr added: “We’re excited to see our artwork transferred from bicycle frame to cycling apparel and combining our designs on the world class product of ASSOS has resulted in a stand-out jersey.”

The jerseys use Assos’ Type.112 Dual Tex material, a fast trying yern with built-in UPF30 protection and promised odor control.

The duo have opted for Assos’ ‘regularFit’, which is as you’d expect more relaxed than the ‘racingFit’, though still close enough to promise the aero advantage of zero flapping fabric.

The jerseys are available through assos.com, wyndymilla.com and through select dealers nationwide.