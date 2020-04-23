Battaglin is offering Italian Dream Bike book for free

‘Here’s my dream bike’ showcases forty five of the very best custom builds produced by Oficina Battaglin, and is the sort of book that should be on any avid cycling fan’s coffee table.

If you haven’t heard of Oficina Battaglin before then you have been missing out on some of the most artfully built and sumptuously presented custom frames found anywhere in the world.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The brand was founded by Giovanni Battaglin, a name many associate with some of the most heroic racing efforts of the 70s and early 80s, including an epic Vuelta/Giro double in ’81. Soon after that success, he started building custom Battaglin steel bikes for pros and the general public alike.

Ten of the best British custom brands

All Battaglin frames are custom made for each owner, to an individual’s exact fit measurements and tuned to suit specific riding requirements. Take a look at the stunning Portofino Disc model just released – the first steel frame built with oversized lugs and disc brakes for an example of how good these bikes are.

Now the brand has released a coffee table book cataloguing forty five of its custom bikes alongside interviews with the owners to find out how and why each example came to life. On top of the stunning custom bikes the book goes into a bit more detail as to the process of designing, building and finishing a custom frame as well further insights into the history and reputation of the brand.

>>>Follow this link to read about the book and the offer

Due to the impact COVID-19 is having upon the world and on cyclists globally, Battaglin is offering the book as well as a magazine promising to be the most detailed in documenting the 1981 Giro d’Italia for just the price of shipping – it would normally cost 15€.

Battaglin is willing to ship the book anywhere in the world.