Bikepacking luggage specialist Apidura is now catering for city riders

Apidura’s latest range of luggage sets aim at the city cyclist. Launching with two messenger style bags the range promises to expand even further in the future.

Apidura’s bikepacking luggage can usually be seen adorning bikes in some of the most far flung and challenging environments on earth and are a required staple for many competitors at races such as the Transcontinental and Tour Divide. With an enviable reputation for being lightweight, robust, weatherproof and designs that just work its bags are highly sought after.

The new City Series promises to build upon this reputation and bring Apidura’s signature features to a range of bags more suited to surviving the urban environment and the needs of the commuter.

Starting with the basics, the new City Series comprises of just two messenger bags at launch, with 11 and 13 inch laptop carrying capacity respectively. Each bag features an anatomical design creating a stable fit suited for city riding and commuting. One of the key features of each bag is an easy one-handed zipless opening enabling rapid access to contents, something Apidura has developed through its experience over long-term use with its bikepacking luggage.

Rather than being inspired by its more rugged, adventure proof bags the new City Series uses a bespoke waterproof and abrasion resistant marle fabric. This material, according to Apidura, makes for ‘an understated design that pays homage to Apidura’s bikepacking heritage without being cycle-specific’. Each features a low profile, non-bulky design and has subtle reflective elements to increase on-bike safety.

The City Series 11 inch messenger will retail for £129 and the 13 inch at £144. Both messengers are available immediately from Apidura’s website and retailers and the City Series will join the Backcountry, Expedition and Racing Series as a central pillar of Apidura’s product range.