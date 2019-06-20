Boardman dives into the electric bike market with new range

Boardman has been steadily increasing the breadth and depth of its bike ranges over the past few years and has now stepped into an arena it has, before now, been absent from. Announced today it has released not just one but three brand new, electric bicycles aimed at the hybrid and adventure segments of the market.

Whilst at first glance the bikes couldn’t be more different there is a fundamental thread that links all three together – the motor system.

Coming in the form of one of the world’s smallest and most elegant electric bicycle motor solutions from German company Fazua, each model uses the innovative Evation Drive system. Producing 250 watts of power and 60nm of torque the Evation Drive system adds an additional 4.6 kilograms of weight over the non-motorised equivalent of each bike.

For riders that might not see the widespread appeal of an e-Bike the Evation Drive does have a neat trick up its sleeve that could potentially make it more appealing. For within a couple of seconds the whole system can be removed from the bike, turning it into a perfectly capable non-assisted bicycle without any of the weight penalties or the added resistance that can be found with most e-Bikes.

Like the best motors from the likes of Bosch etc. the Fazua system uses a series of sensors based at the wheel and bottom bracket to determine how much assistance is required. This can be controlled using the handlebar mounted control unit to enable the rider to customise power settings to eke the most range out of the battery or to provide you with a much needed boost up the hills.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Boardman says that the bikes need just three hours charge to deliver a max range of 56 miles while on ‘breeze’ mode, the lowest of three settings that are changeable via a switch on the handlebar.

Fazua also provide an app for you to control the system and much like the app that accompanies Specialized’s Turbo bikes it can also be used as a cycle computer, complete with GPS navigation.

HYB 8.9E

This is the hybrid model, suitable for anything from urban commuting to taking on the fire roads. Available in both men’s and women’s models it features a flat handlebar and a more relaxed geometry and riding position. It uses a Shimano Deore 10 speed drivetrain and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. Both the male and female models cost £2200, and the bikes are available from either Halfords or Boardman Bikes.

ADV 8.9E

The drop handlebar ADV 8.9E is styled more like a gravel/all-road bike and provides more versatility and capability to enable more serious on and off-road use. A SRAM APEX1 11 speed 1x drivetrain and wide but fast Schwalbe G-One Speed tyres help that mix of uses. Prices start from £2,700 and the bikes are available from either Halfords or Boardman Bikes.