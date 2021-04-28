Custom Bromptons designed by Foo Fighters, Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem and Phoebe Bridgers in charity auction

An exclusive selection of the world’s top music artists have turned their hands to bike design, bestowing Brompton bikes with some striking one-off paintjobs.

These custom folding bikes are going to be offered through Greenhouse Auctions with 100 per cent of the profits going to Crew Nation – a Global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support live music crews affected by COVID-19 and the near total pause on concerts.

The star line-up involved in the project includes: Foo Fighters, Rise Against, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop, Enrique Iglesias, Neko Case.

At least one member from each group is adding their very own unique design to the iconic, London-made folding bike. Live bidding on the 14 bikes will run from 28th May through to 12th June 2021 at Greenhouse Auctions, an online auction platform designed to “empower artists and promote diversity.”

To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to: livenation.com/crewnation.

Custom Brompton designs

Radiohead x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

This design was created by Stanley Donwood, often referred to as the sixth member of Radiohead, and the artist responsible for the band’s album artwork over the last 20 years.

The multicolour scheme features a compilation of elements from the band’s back catalogue of albums, with an In Rainbows album graphic on the main frame.

Other elements include a Radiohead bear logo featured on the front of the bike, premium aluminium touchpoints, and a Brooks C17 All-weather saddle. The base bike is the Brompton Black Edition M6L.

Rise Against x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

Rise Against’s contribution features a minimalist Black and White aesthetic with the band name featured in bold across the top of the main frame.

Around the bottom bracket area, a print of the band’s new album artwork ‘Nowhere Generation’ is included.

As with Radiohead’s design, the base bike here is also a Brompton Black Edition M6L.

Dinosaur Jr. x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

Favourite colour of band member, J Mascis, this frame gets the purple sparkle treatment with overlays of holographic flowers across the bike.

It comes with complimentary extra flower decals for the owner to further customise, while the serial plate features the Cow Face artwork.

Oh Wonder x Crew Nation Brompton Bike

The bike inspiration stems from the concept of ‘Happy / Sad Rides’ that plays on the Oh Wonder tagline of ‘Happy / Sad Songs’. They wanted to highlight the fact that riding bikes is the best action you can take to improve your mental health and stay happy in these uncertain times.

Although the front of the gets a contrasting darker shade, the rest of the bike is given a sleek Khaki colour scheme.

Tanwall tyres and tan grips complement each other nicely, while the brooks saddle provides long lasting comfort. The base bike here is a Brompton Black Edition M6L.