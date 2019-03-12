The best wheel deals: Five big discounts on Mavic, Zipp and more

The best bike wheel discounts from the major online retailers

A good cycling wheelset is going to be the best item you can upgrade if you want to get more performance out of your road bike. In this selection of deals we’ve got everything from good value aluminium wheels through to high-end carbon fibre hoops.

Also included is a selection of disc brake, rim brake, tubular, clincher and tubeless models. If you need some help with the wheel lingo then do check out our best wheelset buyer’s guide which will cover anything and everything there is to know.

There are thousands of deals across the major retailers, so we’re here to help you out, making the best deals easier to get.

Where we can, we'll always link to a review of the product but rest assured, if we've included a deal it's because Cycling Weekly's tech team recognise the brand and trust the products they produce.

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST wheelset was £419, now £319

For the price point, these Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels are brilliant, worthy of far more money than £319. They have a 40mm deep aero rim profile. They’re disc brake wheels and are tubeless ready, too.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheelset was £1600 now £999

The Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheelset, as used by Team Sky, offers a great blend of deep rim stiffness and aerodynamic benefits. They also come with an alloy braking surface for more assured braking. Wide flange spacing increases lateral rigidity and bladed spokes offer increased stiffness.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith wheelset was £1169 now £880

These Cosmic Pro wheels sit just above the Elite wheels listed above and are made of an internal alloy rim with a carbon fibre flange, offering a light weight but an improved and more assured braking surface.

Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset was £1369, now £992.59

In our testing we found that these Zipp 302 carbon clinchers had all the best bits of Zipp’s extensive wheel technology, but represented it at a much lower price point. We awarded them a 10/10 and a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc wheelset was £1800 now £1250

At a claimed 1320g for the pair, this is a seriously lightweight set of climbing hoops that are stiff thanks to their 3K carbon build. Their 25mm depth is also good for when the road points upwards as it keeps the weight down. Plus, it improves their handling on descents as they’re more resilient to cross winds.

These are tubular wheels which makes them a little bit more niche, but they’re a great bargain if you’re still using that standard.

There’s also just one remaining set of Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon clincher wheels at a 20% discount. You can see the deal here, but if you want it, you had better move quick!

That’s all the wheel deals for now!