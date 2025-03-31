Be seen all year round with 35% off Magicshine bike lights in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

With spring officially here, you might be considering putting away your bike lights for another year, but let me stop you there. The statistics surrounding the use of daylight running lights certainly make for interesting reading, with numerous studies supporting their use.

If you're considering upgrading your lights instead of putting them away, the good news is that you can still grab a deal on Magicshine bike lights during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Magicshine has gained a reputation for producing some of the best bike lights. In the Amazon Big Spring Sale, they are offering 35% off two lights that I think are worth checking out.

MagicShine ALLTY 1200 Bike Light: Was $79.99 Now $52.27 | Save 35% at Amazon US Was £79.99 Now £59.99 | Save 25% at Amazon UK The updated ALLTY 1200 is nearly identical to the ALLTY 1000, which topped our 'best bike lights' list, but packs an extra 200 lumens and now features USB-C charging. The ALLTY 1200, like all Magicshine lights, has a features list as long as your top tube. The standouts are its anti-glare lens and large battery capacity, which has a claimed runtime of 2 to 12 hours, depending on usage.

MagicShine SEEMEE 200 Bike Light: Was $45.98 Now $29.87 | Save 35% at Amazon US Was £44.99 Now £27.06 | Save 40% at Amazon UK The second light you should most definitely consider is the SEEMEE 200. It is the little brother of our best rear light overall, the SEEMEE 300. The 200 packs almost all the same features, including 360-degree visibility, Smart Brake and Ambient Light Sensors, and a daylight running mode that the 300 is well known for, all in a much smaller, sleeker package.

(Image credit: Magicshine)

With the Amazon Big Spring Sale ending today (31st March) at midnight, it's best not to hesitate on these excellent deals. We won't likely see offers this good again until summer, when Amazon holds its Prime Day sale.

If some of the best bike lights aren't exactly what you're looking for, I've found a whole host of deals. All are still available at our Big Spring Sale hub, and they will also end at midnight tonight.

