The future of bicycle pumps is electric, and I am jumping on the bandwagon with this Cycplus AS2 electric pump deal in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Cycplus has established a reputation for producing high-quality mini electric tyre inflators, and the compact AS2 is swiftly emerging as the market leader

Cycplus Cube Mini tyre inflator
Could these tiny electric pumps spell the end of the humble bicycle pump?
To say I have - in the past - been sceptical about electric bike pumps is an understatement. I have repeatedly waved my fist around, shouting, "Why? What's wrong with the best manual bicycle pumps?"

However, something has been on my mind for a long time: wouldn’t it be nice to have a puncture, especially when it’s cold or raining, and not need to mess about with a pump? It’s already hard enough with tubeless setups and hookless rims to get tyres back on by the side of the road, so why add to the task unnecessarily?

Cycplus AS2 Tiny Electric Bike Pump: Was $89.99 Now $59.98 | Save 33% at Amazon US

In the US, the Cycplus AS2 is actually available in two colours: both black and silver. Both receive a 33% discount. This tiny pump is impressive, with just a 20-minute charge time and the capacity to inflate two 700 x 25c tyres to 80 PSI in one charge.

Cycplus AS2 Tiny Electric Bike Pump: Was £79.99Now £67.99 | Save 15% at Amazon UK

While the discount is not quite as substantial in the UK as in the US, it remains a decent offer, and I am definitely going to take advantage of it. The Cycplus AS2 pump is so compact that it's a wonder we didn't switch from manual pumps sooner. At just 46mm long, 28mm wide, and 64mm tall, it's only slightly bigger than an Apple AirPods case.

