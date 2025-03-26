The future of bicycle pumps is electric, and I am jumping on the bandwagon with this Cycplus AS2 electric pump deal in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

To say I have - in the past - been sceptical about electric bike pumps is an understatement. I have repeatedly waved my fist around, shouting, "Why? What's wrong with the best manual bicycle pumps?"

However, something has been on my mind for a long time: wouldn’t it be nice to have a puncture, especially when it’s cold or raining, and not need to mess about with a pump? It’s already hard enough with tubeless setups and hookless rims to get tyres back on by the side of the road, so why add to the task unnecessarily?

Enter the Cycplus AS2 tiny electric pump and the Amazon Big Spring Sale. We have reviewed two Cycplus pumps here at Cycling Weekly: the Cycplus AS2, which is in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and the Cycplus AS2 Pro. Both Paul and Rook's reviews nibbled at my resolve, and now, with this 33% discount, I have decided to take the plunge.

Cycplus AS2 Tiny Electric Bike Pump: Was $89.99 Now $59.98 | Save 33% at Amazon US In the US, the Cycplus AS2 is actually available in two colours: both black and silver. Both receive a 33% discount. This tiny pump is impressive, with just a 20-minute charge time and the capacity to inflate two 700 x 25c tyres to 80 PSI in one charge.

Cycplus AS2 Tiny Electric Bike Pump: Was £79.99 Now £67.99 | Save 15% at Amazon UK While the discount is not quite as substantial in the UK as in the US, it remains a decent offer, and I am definitely going to take advantage of it. The Cycplus AS2 pump is so compact that it's a wonder we didn't switch from manual pumps sooner. At just 46mm long, 28mm wide, and 64mm tall, it's only slightly bigger than an Apple AirPods case.

Cycplus AS2 compared to one of the smaller manual pumps on the market (Image credit: Paul Grele)

Still not convinced? Here are a few quotes from Paul and Rooks' review to help you along the way.

Scoring the Cycplus AS2 4.5 stars out of 5, Cycling Weekly contributor Paul said: "It's a good alternative to CO2 pumps, combining their speed but with greater control."

US Editor Anne-Marije Rook was as sceptical as I was before she tested the Cycplus AS2 Pro, eventually awarding it 4 out of 5 stars. "The CYCPLUS AS2 Pro mini e-pump impresses with its compact size, precise performance, and ease of use, making it a practical tool for regular rides and travel," she noted.

Most importantly, both Paul and Rook found the pumps reliable and actually exceeded expectations regarding the number of tyres they could pump on a single charge.

