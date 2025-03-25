My favourite headphones for cycling are back to their best-ever price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is live and runs for a week, and we are busy hunting out the best deals on some of the best cycling kit and tech around.

As a big fan of listening to music while I ride, I can safely say the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conducting headphones are some of the best headphones for cyclists. Right now, in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, they are carrying a huge discount of up to 32%, which takes the OpenRun Pros down to the cheapest they have been this year. The $59 reduction also matches the best-ever Black Friday price of $124.95.

Several versions of the Shokz bone-conducting headphones are discounted, including the latest OpenRun Pro 2 model. However, the best savings are on the OpenRun Pro and OpenRun models, which are worth grabbing now—as they'll go back to full price when the Amazon Sales event ends next week. It's worth noting that Walmart and Best Buy are price-matching these deals if you wish to shop away from Amazon.

Safely listening to music or podcasts while riding can enhance your riding experience. Traditional over- or in-ear headphones are considered dangerous, as they close out the surrounding sounds of cars and pedestrians, which can be an issue on today's busy roads.

Shokz has aimed to solve this with its bone-conduction headphones, which have an open–ear design that allows users to stay in tune with their surroundings easily.

In our testing of the OpenRun Pro we highlighted the quick charge feature that delivered an hour and a half of battery life in just five minutes of charging as one of the key features – incredibly useful if you forget to charge your headphones and are about to head out the door.

Our tester also noted that the OpenRun Pros delivered excellent sound quality and had no issues handling heavily layered music: "The sound was brilliant, and it means you can enjoy your favourite music easily while you ride."

The Shokz bone-conduction technology ensures users can stay aware of surroundings while cycling (Image credit: Future)

