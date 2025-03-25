My favourite headphones for cycling are back to their best-ever price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon has slashed the prices on Shokz bone-conducting headphones, including the highly rated OpenRun Pros, which are up to 32% off

Male cyclist wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro wireless headphones
The Amazon Spring Sale is live and runs for a week, and we are busy hunting out the best deals on some of the best cycling kit and tech around.

As a big fan of listening to music while I ride, I can safely say the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conducting headphones are some of the best headphones for cyclists. Right now, in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, they are carrying a huge discount of up to 32%, which takes the OpenRun Pros down to the cheapest they have been this year. The $59 reduction also matches the best-ever Black Friday price of $124.95.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones:Were $179.95, now $124.95 at Amazon USWere £159.95, now £109 at Amazon UKSave 32%

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones:
Were $179.95, now $124.95 at Amazon US
Were £159.95, now £109 at Amazon UK
Save 32% The OpenRun Pro has a great list of attractive features, including enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, and a quick-charge feature. It is powered by 9th-generation bone conduction technology and has active noise cancellation that delivers premium sound.

Read our OpenRun Pro review.

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Headphones:Were $129.95, now $99.95 at Amazon USWere £129.95, now £104 at Amazon UKSave 23%

Shokz OpenRun Headphones:
Were $129.95, now $99.95 at Amazon US
Were £129.95, now £104 at Amazon UK
Save 23% If you're new to bone conduction headphones then the OpenRun model offers an affordable introduction. They looks similar to the Pro model but have a shorter battery life of about 8 hours. Enhanced by Shokz PremiumPitch 2.0+, they delivers an immersive audio experience.

Price check: Walmart $99.95 | Best Buy: $99.95

