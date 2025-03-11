The Garmin Edge 1040 has hit its best price this year – with $100 off at Amazon, taking it under $500 and is worth grabbing fast
Save 17% on this brilliant Garmin GPS cycling computer or 20% on the bundled deal that comes with the Garmin Varia radar and tail light.
Amazon currently has one of the best Garmin deals we've seen this year on the brilliant Garmin Edge 1040, one of the best cycling computers on the market. The $100 discount brings the price down from $599.99 to $499.95, a rarely seen 17% discount.
Amazon currently offers a Garmin bundle deal on the Edge 1040, which includes the Garmin Varia rearview radar and tail light, now reduced by $160 from $799.98 to $639.94.
So, if you're looking to upgrade your GPS cycling computer for summer riding or are looking for a gift for the cyclist in your life, this is a bargain price for what was, until recently, the flagship Garmin cycling computer.
Save $100 on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer. The list of features on the 1040 is huge and includes multi-band GNSS technology for spot-on navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever.
Price check: Garmin: $599 | Walmart: $499.95
Save 20% on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light—one of the best rear cycling lights around. I'm a big fan of the Varia, which provides an extra level of safety by alerting you to vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away. It pairs seamlessly with the Edge 1040 bike computer, compatible smartphones, and the best Garmin smartwatches.
Read our full Garmin Varia RTL515 Review.
The Garmin 1040 may no longer be the flagship device in Garmin's stable of GPS computers, having been recently replaced by the Garmin Edge 1050. However, upgrades from the 1040 were few and far between. So, if you're happy to miss out on a few new features like the better screen, which significantly reduces battery life, Garmin Pay, and a digital bell, then the 1040 is still the way to go.
The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the 1040 Solar extending its capacity to 45 hours.
The 3.5-inch colour touchscreen displays an almost unfathomable number of features on a sharp, bright screen centred on fitness and performance technology. Highlights include a focus on strength and stamina training designed to improve the right areas. The built-in training programme will even prompt you if you miss a workout. These functions make it much easier to check and plan training schedules.
These deals are currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040 deals in your territory.
