The Garmin Edge 1040 has hit its best price this year – with $100 off at Amazon, taking it under $500 and is worth grabbing fast

Amazon currently has one of the best Garmin deals we've seen this year on the brilliant Garmin Edge 1040, one of the best cycling computers on the market. The $100 discount brings the price down from $599.99 to $499.95, a rarely seen 17% discount.

Amazon currently offers a Garmin bundle deal on the Edge 1040, which includes the Garmin Varia rearview radar and tail light, now reduced by $160 from $799.98 to $639.94.

Garmin Edge 1040
Garmin Edge 1040: was £599.99 now £499.95 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer. The list of features on the 1040 is huge and includes multi-band GNSS technology for spot-on navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever.

Price check: Garmin: $599 | Walmart: $499.95

View Deal
Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515
Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515 : was $799.98 now $639.94 at Amazon

Save 20% on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light—one of the best rear cycling lights around. I'm a big fan of the Varia, which provides an extra level of safety by alerting you to vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away. It pairs seamlessly with the Edge 1040 bike computer, compatible smartphones, and the best Garmin smartwatches.

Read our full Garmin Varia RTL515 Review.

View Deal

